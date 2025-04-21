ModernGhana logo
Nations FC: Kasim Mingle praises players' determination in victory over Asante Kotoko

MON, 21 APR 2025

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has lauded his players for their commitment and motivation following a 2-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko on Matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Abrankese-based club deepened the struggles of the Porcupine Warriors with a solid performance at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the 15th minute, before Emmanuel Annor added a second just before half-time to seal the win for Nations FC.

Speaking after the match, Coach Mingle revealed the mindset he instilled in his players ahead of the crucial clash.

"We came with our game plan to get the goals, and it worked to perfection," Mingle said.

"I told my players they will have to win this game if they want to be title contenders. So they were all motivated, and they all played their role well.

"We came to play and win, that was our strategy coming into the game," he added.

The victory keeps Nations FC firmly in second place with 51 points.

  • What next?

Nations FC now turn their attention to a Matchday 29 fixture away to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

