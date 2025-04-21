ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Our target is to qualify for the World Cup - Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

MON, 21 APR 2025

Ghana U-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, has revealed that his ultimate goal is to lead the Black Satellites to victory at the upcoming 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and secure a ticket for the World Cup.

The tournament, set to take place in Egypt, will see Ghana placed in Group C alongside defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

As four-time champions of the competition, Ghana is aiming to reclaim its status as a continental powerhouse following recent setbacks on the youth football stage.

Speaking to CAF media, Coach Ofei emphasized that the team’s immediate focus is to secure qualification from the group stage, but the broader ambition remains winning the trophy and earning a spot at the U-20 World Cup.

“Our immediate goal is to get out of the group stage. From there, we take it one step at a time. Of course, the long-term aim is to win the tournament and qualify for the U-20 World Cup, but we’ll do that by staying consistent and focused on the process,” he said.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The 2025 U-20 AFCON kicks off on Sunday, April 27, and will run until the final on May 18.

