ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bibiani GoldStars: We are ready and well-resourced to compete in Africa, says CEO Akwasi Adu

Football News Bibiani GoldStars: We are ready and well-resourced to compete in Africa, says CEO Akwasi Adu
MON, 21 APR 2025

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, has expressed confidence in the club’s readiness to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Miners extended their lead at the summit of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with a gritty 1-0 victory over Medeama SC on Matchday 28, taking their points tally to 53 with six games remaining.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Akwasi Adu affirmed the club's preparedness both on and off the pitch.

"We are well prepared and well resourced to compete in the CAF Champions League next season," he said.

"We will fight till the end of the season to ensure we finish on high because the season is not over yet, but our focus is to play in Africa, and we are ready for that," he added.

GoldStars' run-in to the end of the campaign includes an away trip to Vision FC on Matchday 29, followed by a clash against Karela United. They are set to receive a walkover win against Nsoatreman FC before hosting giants Asante Kotoko.

Their final two fixtures see them travel to face Berekum Chelsea before concluding the season at home to Accra Lions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Pope Franciss death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peters Basilica. By Tiziana FABI (AFP/File) Pope Francis has died aged 88

8 hours ago

Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama

8 hours ago

Handle the tongue with utmost care, theres power in it – Pentecost Eldertells Ghanaians 'Handle the tongue with utmost care, there's power in it' – Pentecost Elder tell...

8 hours ago

Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin 

8 hours ago

V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

8 hours ago

Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted drugs Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted dr...

8 hours ago

Lets stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals Let's stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals  

9 hours ago

Pay us if we deliver — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister 'Pay us if we deliver' — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister

9 hours ago

NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber

9 hours ago

President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities  

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line