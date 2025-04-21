Bibiani GoldStars: We are ready and well-resourced to compete in Africa, says CEO Akwasi Adu

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, has expressed confidence in the club’s readiness to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Miners extended their lead at the summit of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with a gritty 1-0 victory over Medeama SC on Matchday 28, taking their points tally to 53 with six games remaining.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Akwasi Adu affirmed the club's preparedness both on and off the pitch.

"We are well prepared and well resourced to compete in the CAF Champions League next season," he said.

"We will fight till the end of the season to ensure we finish on high because the season is not over yet, but our focus is to play in Africa, and we are ready for that," he added.

GoldStars' run-in to the end of the campaign includes an away trip to Vision FC on Matchday 29, followed by a clash against Karela United. They are set to receive a walkover win against Nsoatreman FC before hosting giants Asante Kotoko.

Their final two fixtures see them travel to face Berekum Chelsea before concluding the season at home to Accra Lions.