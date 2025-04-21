Kevin de Bruyne surprised not to be offered a new contract by Manchester City

Departing Manchester City captain Kevin de Bruyne says he was surprised not to be offered a new contract by the club.

The 33-year-old announced at the beginning of the month he would be leaving the Etihad when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Belgian midfielder also said he has not made any decisions about his future.

"I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision," said De Bruyne.

"Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing, but I understand clubs have to make decisions."

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has won 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

He also suggested the club's struggles this year may have contributed to the decision, although Saturday's 2-0 win at Everton boosted their hopes of securing a Champions League sport for next season.

De Bruyne has struggled with injuries, having missed almost five months of last season when City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, playing just 26 games in all competitions, and has started just 19 matches this term.

Announcing his departure on social media earlier this month, he admitted "whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye", while City manager Guardiola added "it was not easy for me to tell him it [his City career] won't continue".

De Bruyne has not ruled out staying in the Premier League, but has also been linked with Major League Soccer in the United States.

"I feel like I still have a lot to give," he added. "Obviously I know I'm not 25 any more but I still feel like I can do my job.

"I'm open for anything. I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family.

"I like to play football. I like to compete. That's what I feel, so I can't say that I want to quit because I still feel that whenever I'm in training I want to beat the guys."

City host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in their next match on Tuesday, before facing Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday, 27 April.