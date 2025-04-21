Saka's ankle injury nothing serious - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Bukayo Saka's ankle injury is "nothing serious" after he was forced off during Arsenal's 4-0 Premier League win at Ipswich on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The winger was injured by a high challenge on the back of his ankle in the 32nd minute by Leif Davis, who was sent off.

England international Saka was substituted early in the second half and was pictured with strapping on his ankle.

Arteta said the winger was "sore" - but added that the decision to take him off was just a precaution, with Arsenal facing the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain on 29 April.

"He was a bit sore, but it's nothing serious, so it's good," Arteta said.

"I haven't seen the slow motion, I've just seen the normal pace image and yeah, he cuts him from the back.

"I don't think it's intentional at all, but it's dangerous because he cannot really react to anything, because you cannot see him coming."

Arsenal have suffered an injury-hit campaign, with Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all absent for long periods.

And Arteta acknowledged that because of that, he does get concerned when he sees one of his players struggling during a match.

"I do," he said, "especially with the numbers that we have right now and especially when they are back to goal, because normally it's the moment when the foot is planted, your weight is there, and you cannot really react to it, but he's fine."

'One of the best 35 minutes we played this season'

Arteta was thrilled with the way his players kept up their levels four days after sealing a Champions League semi-final place with a victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

"I think the first 35 minutes is one of the best 35 minutes we played this season," Arteta said.

"We scored two goals [in the first half]; we could have scored three or four to be fair.

"We really dominated the game. Very high intensity and understanding what we had to do today to win here.

"And after, obviously, when they got the red card, the context of the game changed and we were much in control, scored another two goals, made certain rotations, so overall a very positive afternoon."

With PSG to consider, Arteta must now decide whether to rest key players for Wednesday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace.

"We have to somehow put 11 players out there and have four or five changes, so let's see how they recover in the next few days," Arteta said.

"The good thing is they are willing to play because they like the rhythm as well.

"We are so used to that rhythm every three days that the boys are demanding and then we don't have a game at the weekend, so we have a gap there, so let's see how we get on Wednesday."

At Portman Road, Arteta selected a midfield perhaps with PSG in mind - as Thomas Partey will be suspended for the first leg of the semi-final.

The manager moved Declan Rice to a deeper midfield role, with Mikel Merino - who has been playing as a makeshift striker - taking up his natural position in the middle.

Leandro Trossard came in up front and scored two goals - and is ready to start against PSG if needed, according to Arteta.

"Yeah, he's certainly ready to play in any position," he said.

"We have to make certain adjustments, not because of PSG but because of the situation we had with Thomas and a few other players.

"But that's good because the team shows adaptability, versatility for certain players to play in different positions. And that's very much needed, especially when we have the numbers that we have at the moment."