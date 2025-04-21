MTN FA Cup Semifinals Head to Tarkwa, Bringing Excitement and Innovation

The MTN FA Cup Committee is taking bold steps to elevate the prestige and excitement of the competition by bringing the semifinal matches to Tarkwa, a vibrant mining town in Ghana. This move not only boosts awareness of the tournament but also spreads the spirit of football to new communities.

The recently inaugurated TNA Stadium in Tarkwa, a modern facility fitting for such a prestigious event, will serve as the venue for the semifinals, which include clubs from the Premier League, Division One, and Division Two. This presents a unique opportunity, especially for lower-tier teams who haven’t previously played in Tarkwa.

Both Attram De Visser and Golden Kicks, who usually play at the Tuba Park in Accra, will now face off on neutral ground. Due to lighting limitations at the TNA Stadium, the semifinals will be split across two days.

On Saturday, May 10, Golden Kicks will take on Attram De Visser, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM. As a prelude, Tarkwa SHS will battle Fiaseman SHS in a curtain-raiser beginning at 2:00 PM, encouraging students to stay and cheer on the main event.

The second semifinal clash between Premier League heavyweights Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea is slated for Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day) at 4:00 PM. In celebration of the occasion, a special Mother’s Day treat has been planned for all mothers attending the event, running from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM during a special “Happy Hour.”

To ensure massive support and national reach, a network of local FM radio stations has been commissioned to promote the matches and deliver live, syndicated commentary under the GhSportsLive service. This groundbreaking initiative will provide real-time coverage in both English and Akan, allowing fans across the country to experience the action.

In addition to radio, the semifinals will also be broadcast live on social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, ensuring fans who can't make it to Tarkwa won't miss a moment of the excitement.