Ghana Para Athletics Team embarks on first qualification mission for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

By NPC
MON, 21 APR 2025

The Ghana Para Athletics team has departed from the Kotoka International Airport for Marrakech, Morocco, to participate in the World Para Athletics 2025 Marrakech Grand Prix, scheduled from 22nd to 29th April 2025 at the Marrakech Sports Stadium.

This marks the team’s first official qualification event towards the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The four-member delegation is led by the experienced National Para Athletics Coach, Mr. Ibrahim Aminu Suleman. The athletes representing Ghana include:

  • Paralympian Zinabu Issah, a double gold medallist in the Women’s F57 Shot Put and Discus Throw at the WPA 2024 Marrakech Grand Prix.
  • Edmund Govina, who competed in both the 2024 Marrakech and Paris Grand Prix events in the Men’s T31 Shot Put and Discus Throw categories.
  • Gilbert Ampiah, a promising high jumper from St. Augustine’s College, is set to undergo international classification in Morocco and make his debut at a global para-athletics competition.

Mr. Samson Deen, who also serves as President of the African Paralympic Committee, along with members of the NPC Ghana Board, is expected to join the team in Marrakech before the main event commences.

This qualification attempt marks an important milestone for the athletes and reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to supporting the development and international exposure of its para-athletes.

