PL: Alexander-Arnold grabs late winner for Liverpool as Leicester suffer relegation

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to net a crucial goal as Liverpool moved to within one win of guaranteeing a record-equalling 20th top-flight title with a 1-0 victory at King Power Stadium that relegated Leicester City.

The Reds defender, who is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Real Madrid this summer, ripped off his shirt and raced to the away end to celebrate after the first left-foot strike of his career secured a priceless win 14 minutes from time.

Mohamed Salah hit both posts and missed a number of good opportunities in an even first half which also saw Wilfred Ndidi fire against the woodwork for the hosts.

Liverpool continued to waste opportunities following the interval and it was left to Alexander-Arnold, featuring in his first match since sustaining an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain on March 11, to silence his critics in the best possible way.

The result sees Arne Slot’s men remain 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just five matches to play.

Leicester sit 19th and this result, along with a win for Wolves and a West Ham draw, means The Foxes are now mathematically relegated back to The Championship.

Liverpool can now seal the Premier League title with a win over Tottenham next Sunday. Leicester travel to Wolves on Saturday.