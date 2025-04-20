ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku suffer relegated to Championship after Leicester City home defeat to Liverpool

Football News Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku suffer relegated to Championship after Leicester City home defeat to Liverpool
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew and winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will play in the English Championship next season after Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

The Foxes' 1-0 loss to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium officially sent them straight back down to the Championship after only one season in the top flight.

Leicester, authors of a miraculous title triumph less than a decade ago, dug themselves an early hole this season and never recovered.

They won the second-tier Championship last year to earn automatic promotion back to the top flight, but problems began to emerge almost immediately from there.

Steve Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca as manager after the Italian's departure for Chelsea last summer but was fired in November with the club sitting 17th and two points above the relegation zone after winning just two matches.

His replacement, Ruud van Nistelrooy, hasn't fared any better.

Leicester have lost 17 of their 21 league matches since appointing the Dutchman to replace Cooper, winning only twice in that span. Last week's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was the club's first point since January.

Ipswich Town, promoted to the Premier League this season along with Southampton and Leicester, are all but guaranteed of also make a swift return to the second tier.

Their impending relegation would signal the second consecutive Premier League season in which all three promoted sides drop immediately back down to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are left with five Premier League games to end the season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Director-General of Internal Audit Agency Eric Oduro Osae resigns Director-General of Internal Audit Agency Eric Oduro Osae resigns

3 hours ago

Director of Communications for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah President Mahama’s soft stance encouraging galamsey – Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Support enterprises when they demonstrate potential, creativity, not swear part...

4 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader 'Translate conversations into tangible actions' — Minority Leader lauds Presiden...

4 hours ago

Ayikoi Otoo questions realism of President Mahama’s 120-day promise Ayikoi Otoo questions realism of President Mahama’s 120-day promise

4 hours ago

Government moves to unmask galamsey financiers through excavator ownership tracing Government moves to unmask galamsey financiers through excavator ownership traci...

4 hours ago

V/R: Afenyo-Markin receives hero’s welcome in ancestral hometown of Tsiame V/R: Afenyo-Markin receives hero’s welcome in ancestral hometown of Tsiame

4 hours ago

Kwahu Business Forum: We will reduce the cost of borrowing – President Mahama assures businesses Kwahu Business Forum: 'We will reduce the cost of borrowing' – President Mahama ...

4 hours ago

Major hindrances for businessmen is not capital but finding trustworthy workers — President Mahama Major hindrances for businessmen is not capital but finding trustworthy workers ...

4 hours ago

Online journalist and youth empowerment advocate Kobby Kyei Kobby Kyei withdraws from MTN Heroes of Change Awards

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line