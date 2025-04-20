2024/25 GPL Matchday 28 Wrap Up: Nations FC hammer Asante Kotoko to collapse title dream as GoldStars beat Medeama SC to extend lead

The Matchday 28 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League concluded with some unexpected results and compelling action across various stadia.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak were left frustrated as they were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Karela United side.

Over at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC moved into second place on the league table following a commanding 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko, compounding the struggles of the Porcupine Warriors. Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Emmanuel Annor doubling the advantage just before halftime.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Berekum Chelsea. Vincent Adjei gave the visitors a dream start with a 3rd-minute opener. Although Darlvin Yeboah equalised for the hosts in the 35th minute, Jonah Attuquaye restored Chelsea’s lead two minutes before the break to secure all three points for coach Samuel Boadu's side.

Elsewhere, at the Tuba Astro Turf, Dreams FC played out a 1-1 draw with Vision FC. After a cagey first half, Jonathan Nemorden fired Dreams into the lead in the 51st minute, but Emmanuel Akansase struck back six minutes later for the visitors.

In Kpando, Heart of Lions produced an impressive performance to defeat Accra Lions 3-1. Yaw Danso set the tone early with a 9th-minute opener, and Nana Oppong added a second in the 42nd minute. Oppong completed his brace late in the game before David Akintunde pulled one back for Accra Lions deep into stoppage time.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles and defending champions FC Samartex shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Emmanuel Fosu Kyei put the home side ahead in the 69th minute, but Emmanuel Mamah equalised eight minutes later to salvage a point for Samartex.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars continued their impressive form with a narrow 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the DUN’s Park. After a goalless encounter for most of the game, the home side were awarded a penalty in the dying moments, which Attah Kumi converted in the 90th minute to seal the victory for coach Frimpong Manso’s team.

With this round of results, Bibiani GoldStars, Nations FC, Heart of Lions, and Asante Kotoko occupy the top four positions on the league table. At the other end, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC remain in the relegation zone.

