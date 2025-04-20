ModernGhana logo
PL: Chelsea come from behind as late show stuns Fulham

By BBC
PL: Chelsea come from behind as late show stuns Fulham

Late goals from teenager Tyrique George and Pedro Neto gave Chelsea a dramatic derby win at Fulham to boost the Blues' hopes of Champions League football next season.

Having failed to win in their previous eight Premier League away trips, Chelsea's travel woes seemed set to continue when Alex Iwobi fired Fulham into a first-half lead.

The hosts held that advantage for more than an hour but 19-year-old George came off the bench to score his first league goal with a fine first-time strike from the edge of the area.

And, in virtually a carbon copy of December's thrilling finale at Stamford Bridge, when Fulham scored twice late on to snatch a 2-1 win, it was the Blues' turn to complete a stirring comeback in stoppage time.

Neto spun on a sixpence in the Fulham area to hit an unstoppable half-volley that flew past Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno and spark wild celebrations among the travelling support.

The win lifts Chelsea back into the Champions League qualification places in fifth on goal difference from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, while Fulham remain ninth as their own dreams of securing European football suffered a shattering blow.

