ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 20 Apr 2025 Football News

Asante Kotoko: Players need to be mentally tough - Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of Nations FC clash

Asante Kotoko: Players need to be mentally tough - Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of Nations FC clash

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged his players to be mentally tough as the Ghana Premier League season draws closer.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last three games played, which leave them three points behind league leaders, Bibiani GoldStars.

Addressing the media ahead of their Matchday 28 game against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Narteh Ogum stressed the importance of psychological resilience in what promises to be a tense and competitive finish to the campaign.

“This game is full of surprises. We need to regroup mentally. Right now, our biggest challenge is mental toughness,” he said.

“As a coach, I know how to cope, but what about the players? If a player allows negativity to creep in during his own time, how can he translate what we’ve worked on tactically into the game? With seven matches left, we need to get our mindset right," Narteh Ogum added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Majority of Ghanaians want CJ removed even without knowing her offence — Mussa D...

14 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin We open up the pathways for job creation by empowering local businesses — Afenyo...

14 hours ago

You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but — Ahiagbah You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but… — Ahiagbah

14 hours ago

Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissal — Ahiagbah Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissa...

14 hours ago

Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities

24 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

Apr 19, 2025

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

Apr 19, 2025

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

Apr 19, 2025

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

Apr 19, 2025

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line