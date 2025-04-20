Asante Kotoko: Players need to be mentally tough - Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of Nations FC clash

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged his players to be mentally tough as the Ghana Premier League season draws closer.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last three games played, which leave them three points behind league leaders, Bibiani GoldStars.

Addressing the media ahead of their Matchday 28 game against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Narteh Ogum stressed the importance of psychological resilience in what promises to be a tense and competitive finish to the campaign.

“This game is full of surprises. We need to regroup mentally. Right now, our biggest challenge is mental toughness,” he said.

“As a coach, I know how to cope, but what about the players? If a player allows negativity to creep in during his own time, how can he translate what we’ve worked on tactically into the game? With seven matches left, we need to get our mindset right," Narteh Ogum added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.