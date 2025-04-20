We will not be intimidated by Asante Kotoko - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle says his side is not scared of facing Asante Kotoko.

The Abrankese-based side will host the Porcupine Warriors this afternoon at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the Matchday 28 games of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mingle acknowledged the challenge of facing Kotoko, but he remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

“Kotoko are coming into this game after a tough loss. Yes, they are like our senior brothers, and Kumasi is home for them, so it’s going to be a tough match,” Mingle admitted in an interview with Akoma FM.

“But we’re focused on maintaining our form. It won’t be easy, but the better team on the day will win.”

When asked about the individual talents in Kotoko’s ranks, including standout players like Albert Amoah, Mingle was unfazed.

“Albert Amoah and the rest played in the first leg, and we still beat them. They are good players, but so are ours. We don’t fear any player at Kotoko,” he said firmly.

While acknowledging Kotoko’s experience and maturity, Mingle expressed full confidence in his squad’s ability to compete.

“They might have more experienced players, but this is football—anything can happen. As I always say, the better side will carry the day.”

Kick off for the game has been scheduled at 15:00 GMT.