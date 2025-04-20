ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will not be intimidated by Asante Kotoko - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Football News We will not be intimidated by Asante Kotoko - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Nations FC head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle says his side is not scared of facing Asante Kotoko.

The Abrankese-based side will host the Porcupine Warriors this afternoon at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the Matchday 28 games of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mingle acknowledged the challenge of facing Kotoko, but he remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

“Kotoko are coming into this game after a tough loss. Yes, they are like our senior brothers, and Kumasi is home for them, so it’s going to be a tough match,” Mingle admitted in an interview with Akoma FM.

“But we’re focused on maintaining our form. It won’t be easy, but the better team on the day will win.”

When asked about the individual talents in Kotoko’s ranks, including standout players like Albert Amoah, Mingle was unfazed.

“Albert Amoah and the rest played in the first leg, and we still beat them. They are good players, but so are ours. We don’t fear any player at Kotoko,” he said firmly.

While acknowledging Kotoko’s experience and maturity, Mingle expressed full confidence in his squad’s ability to compete.

“They might have more experienced players, but this is football—anything can happen. As I always say, the better side will carry the day.”

Kick off for the game has been scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Majority of Ghanaians want CJ removed even without knowing her offence — Mussa D...

14 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin We open up the pathways for job creation by empowering local businesses — Afenyo...

14 hours ago

You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but — Ahiagbah You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but… — Ahiagbah

14 hours ago

Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissal — Ahiagbah Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissa...

14 hours ago

Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities

24 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

Apr 19, 2025

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

Apr 19, 2025

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

Apr 19, 2025

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

Apr 19, 2025

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line