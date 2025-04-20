It was a priviledge to play for Ghana, says Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, says playing for the four-time African champions was a privilege.

Having made his debut in 2006 against Somalia in the World Cup qualifiers, Gyan went on to play 109 times for the senior national team and scored 51 goals.

“People see me as the jovial type with the jama and everything, but when we get to the field, I’m a beast. I just try and give everything, and when the national anthem is being played, that is when you’ll know you’re representing a football nation. Because Ghana is a football nation, whether people can dispute it or not," he told TV3.

Quizzed about what it means to play for four-time AFCON champions, Ghana, Gyan said: “If you have the opportunity to wear the shirt, it’s a privilege because there are a lot of great players out there."

Gyan is famously remembered for scoring Ghana's first World Cup goal against the Czech Republic during the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He went on to score goals at the 2010 ad 2014 global showpiece and currently remains Africa's top goalscorer. Gyan also played at the 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals in Angola and Equitorial Guinea.