I wish I had played for Manchester United – Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that he wished he had played for Manchester United before hanging up his boots.

Gyan played in France, Italy, England, UAE, Turkey and China, and last played for Legon Cities before announcing his retirement in June 2023.

However, in an interview with TV3, Africa's all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup expressed his desire to play for Manchester United.

Asamoah Gyan also remains the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.