'Fuming' Watkins channelled anger into 'dynamite' display

Ollie Watkins has a message for his Aston Villa manager Unai Emery - he wants to be starting the biggest games.

The striker said he'd been "fuming" to only be a substitute for both of Villa's Champions League quarter-final ties against Paris St-Germain.

But against Newcastle on Saturday, he channelled his anger perfectly as he scored inside the opening minute and set up another to propel his side to a brilliant 4-1 win.

His goal meant he became Villa's joint-top Premier League goalscorer - alongside Gabriel Agbonlahor - on 74.

But, despite his record-equalling feats, Watkins has started just two of the club's past six games, a fact he is not best pleased with.

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford started Tuesday's Champions League second-leg tie, with Watkins coming on in the second half as Villa were knocked out.

"I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games. I am not going to lie, I was fuming that I wasn't playing - I let him [Unai Emery] know that," Watkins told Sky Sports.

"He's the manager, you have to respect his decision, [but] I am not one of these players happy to sit on the bench.

"It is something I have not experienced before, to miss out on the biggest stage. I wanted to be out on the pitch for much longer. I have played a big part to get to where we are today and I want to play in those games."

When asked about Watkins' comments Emery replied: "It's fantastic to be angry and fantastic for him to play like he did [against Newcastle]."

'I'm banging on the door asking why I'm not playing'

Watkins believes Emery will now have "a headache" over his next starting XI.

"I'm banging on the door asking why I'm not playing," he added, while also pointing out Villa's strength in depth.

"Since I have been at Villa, a lot of fans would say it is the best squad we have had.

"The signings we made in January, players like Rashford and [Marco] Asensio coming in, the quality means players like myself have to drop to the bench and there's going to be lots of rotation."

With Emery preferring Rashford in the starting XI in four of Villa's past six games, speculation that Watkins may move away from Villa has risen this week.

Villa rejected a £40m bid for Watkins from Arsenal in January.

Earlier this season Watkins himself was keeping Jhon Duran out of the team, and the Colombian left Villa in the winter transfer window for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in a deal that could be worth up to £71m.

Villa are yet to make any indication as to whether they will try to sign Rashford on a permanent deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old's loan deal runs until the end of the season and includes an option to buy for £40m.

Villa's next match is away to Manchester City on Tuesday, before Emery's side take on Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

'Dynamite' Watkins

The 29-year-old needed just 33 seconds to open the scoring against Newcastle, receiving the ball in the box and finding the net with a fierce shot which deflected off defender Fabian Schar.

Watkins was the best player on the pitch and twice hit the woodwork in the first period. At 1-0 he clattered an effort against the underside of the crossbar, and at 1-1 had a thumping header hit the post.

The England international set up Villa's second with a driving dart forward before slipping in Ian Maatsen with a perfectly weighted pass.

And he otherwise impressed with tireless runs, fine hold-up play and continual pressing.

Watkins was substituted in the 82nd minute, by which point Villa were already 4-1 up and Villa Park was chanting his name.

Ex-Aston Villa defender Dion Dublin, told BBC Match of the Day: "I am delighted, why wouldn't be fuming? You can imagine his frustration. Be honest and tell people what you think."

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp said Watkins' performance was "dynamite" and believes the striker "has turned a massive negative into a positive".

"He has played with anger. I have been here, you are fuming and want to knock the manager's door down. He channelled that in the right way," Redknapp added.

Watkins' goal means he is the first Villa player to score 15 or more times in three consecutive Premier League seasons.

Since the start of last season he has both scored and assisted in eight Premier League games, with only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah doing so on more occasions.