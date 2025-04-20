ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Guardiola 'grateful' to O'Reilly after 'massively important' win

By BBC
Football News Guardiola grateful to OReilly after massively important win
SUN, 20 APR 2025

For Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side, the celebrations at full-time at Goodison Park on Saturday pointed to a monumental result in the context of their substandard campaign.

City have set the benchmark in English football, as the first side to win four top-flight titles in a row, but they will relinquish their hold on the trophy this season.

They also fell in the Champions League play-offs - and for 84 minutes on Merseyside, it seemed like they were facing a real battle to compete in Europe's elite club competition next term.

But two late goals from the emerging star Nico O'Reilly and experienced midfielder Mateo Kovacic gave City a hard-fought victory at Everton.

Asked how big the result was, Guardiola told BBC Sport: "I would say big. We have five, six games left and with the moment they had after [winning against] Nottingham Forest away, [and given that] Liverpool and Arsenal could not win here, it is massively important.

"I've tried to convince the players that qualifying for the Champions League is a huge achievement in this country and in this league.

"Being in the Champions League is enough, thinking that is not enough for us would be arrogant."

  • Champions League 'minimum' for Man City

City were facing the prospect of being out of the Premier League top five come the end of the weekend, but picked up a pivotal result to strengthen their hopes of Champions League football in 2025-26.

The performance of English teams in Europe means the Premier League has received an extra fifth spot in the continent's premier club competition for next season, which leaves City in a healthy position.

But they needed a late show on Merseyside for all three points and the reaction at the end highlighted how important a victory it was.

City players and staff made their way over to the corner of the stadium where their joyous supporters were housed, taking their acclaim and being serenaded with chants for Guardiola and the departing Kevin de Bruyne.

Victory in their next game against Aston Villa, who are also chasing a top-five place, will go a long way to sealing a coveted Champions League spot.

"If you win you have character, if you don't win you don't have character - this is the motto," said Guardiola.

"What these players have done for one decade, I am so grateful for, whatever has happened - this season more than ever, in the toughest period for many reasons especially injuries.

"We were more or less stable, kept going and going for the next time. We are miles away from Liverpool and Arsenal but tonight we sleep fourth.

"It is in our hands but we have a final on Tuesday, three games at home, two away and hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League."

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "That is a massive win for Manchester City. Champions League football for a club of their stature is an absolute minimum."

  • Impressive O'Reilly 'not really a left-back'

Injuries have had a substantial impact on City this season - and the absences of Nathan Ake, Manual Akanji and John Stones have provided a chance to Manchester-born O'Reilly.

He has been deployed as an inverted left-back, often drifting into midfield, and his runs forward have contributed to City's attacking threat.

At 20 years and 29 days, O'Reilly became the fourth-youngest player to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for City after Kelechi Iheanacho, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

"My defending and positioning while defending is definitely improving," O'Reilly told Sky Sports. "Every day I am just learning and I am grateful for that."

The left-footer has had an instant impact since being drafted into the team, having had a hand in six goals across his past six appearances for City in all competitions.

"He's not really a left-back," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day. "I would say all of our left-backs score, Josko Gvardiol before and now Nico. He is an attacking midfielder.

"We have passes, passes and passes and then we can arrive brilliantly into that position. He has arrived from the academy and is helping us a lot. I am more than grateful. He is taking his opportunity."

Team-mate Ilkay Gundogan described O'Reilly as being "very humble and shy" and someone who "doesn't talk much".

The German midfielder added: "In terms of talent and quality, not just his size but playing in a position that isn't natural for him at left-back, he's been doing amazing in recent weeks.

"He has the technical ability and timing to arrive in the box and score crucial goals. I am very glad for him."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah Majority of Ghanaians want CJ removed even without knowing her offence — Mussa D...

12 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin We open up the pathways for job creation by empowering local businesses — Afenyo...

12 hours ago

You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but — Ahiagbah You can find 101 reasons to impeach Mahama but… — Ahiagbah

12 hours ago

Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissal — Ahiagbah Mahama seeking to remove CJ to pave way for Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare’s dismissa...

12 hours ago

Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities Stop charging washroom fees in hospitals — GHS warns healthcare facilities

22 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

23 hours ago

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

23 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

23 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

23 hours ago

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line