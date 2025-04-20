ModernGhana logo
Five Ghanaian boxers eye glory at 2025 WBC Grand Prix in Riyadh

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Five of Ghana’s finest professional boxers have arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the prestigious 2025 World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix.

The event, scheduled from April 17 to 20, offers not only a coveted title and trophy but also the opportunity to achieve international fame and fortune.

The Ghanaian contingent includes IBF Africa Featherweight Champion Holy Dorgbetor, Samuel Quaye, Enoch Tetteh Tetteh, Gabriel Cofie, and Olympian Shakul Samir. Accompanied by their coaches, the fighters are set to showcase their skills on the world stage as they battle for honour and national pride.

Samuel “No Chance” Quaye, competing in the super lightweight division, is aiming to make a name for himself. He will face off against Canada’s Wilcox Spencer (140.8 lbs) in a round of 32 showdown.

Featherweight standout Holy “The Jaw Breaker” Dorgbetor (13-0-1, 8 KOs) faces his toughest opponent yet—undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Solomennikov (16-0, 8 KOs)—in what promises to be an electrifying bout.

Gabriel Cofie, also fighting in the super lightweight category, is determined to make a statement in Saudi Arabia as he represents both his name and his nation.

Middleweight boxer Enoch Tetteh (12-1-1) will meet unbeaten American Tyshawn Denson (4-0-0) in his opening bout. Aware of the stiff challenge ahead, Tetteh is fully focused and ready to give it his all.

Olympian Shakul Samir, who represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, completed the Ghanaian lineup. He was the last of the team to depart for Riyadh, accompanied by his coach, Elvis Robertson. Samir has assured his supporters that he is prepared to deliver a strong and memorable performance.

With national pride on the line and global attention focused on Riyadh, all five boxers are primed to make Ghana proud at the WBC Grand Prix.

