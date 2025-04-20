Morocco beat Mali on penalty shootouts to win U-17 AFCON

Morocco were crowned champions of the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after defeating two-time winners Mali 4-2 on penalties following a tense goalless draw in Saturday’s final at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia.

The hosts held their nerve in the shootout with goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui emerging as the hero, saving two spot-kicks to send the home fans into raptures after a tightly contested final between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides.

The win ends Morocco’s long wait for continental glory at this level, just two years after finishing as runners-up to Senegal. For Mali, it was heartbreak in their fifth final appearance, despite dominating large portions of the match.

Stalemate in regular time

Neither side managed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, although both had chances in an absorbing tactical contest.

Morocco’s Ilies Belmokhtar and Ahmed Mouhoub threatened from range while Mali's Seydou Dembélé and Soumaila Fané were lively throughout, but their final efforts lacked precision.

Mali thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half through Fané, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

The North Africans responded by tightening their lines, with central defenders Driss Ait Cheikh and Moncef Zekri repelling Mali’s aggressive transitions.

Despite late pressure and a string of set-pieces from the West Africans, the deadlock remained unbroken at full-time.

Penalty drama seals historic win

In the shootout, Morocco converted all four of their spot-kicks with confidence—Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi and Ilies Belmokhtar all finding the net.

Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita both saw their efforts saved, handing the title to the jubilant hosts.

Coach Nabil Baha, who guided the young Lions with discipline and defensive rigour throughout the tournament, hailed his players’ composure. Morocco conceded just one goal in the entire competition.

Mali, led by Adama Diefla Diallo, had hoped to secure a third U-17 crown after lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2017. But their dreams were dashed by a well-organised and mentally resilient Moroccan side.