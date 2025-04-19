ModernGhana logo
Sat, 19 Apr 2025

2024/25 GPL Matchday 28 Preview: Nations FC clash with Asante Kotoko as Medeama SC head to Bibiani GoldStars

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League continues with the Matchday 28 fixtures scheduled for Sunday, April 20, at various venues across the country.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, a struggling Hearts of Oak side will aim to bounce back as they host relegation-threatened Karela United.

Meanwhile, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC will square off with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the Bono Region, Bechem United will lock horns with Berekum Chelsea in a highly anticipated Bono Derby at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Basake Holy Stars will take on fellow strugglers Legon Cities at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena.

Dreams FC will face Vision FC on the Tuba Astro Turf, while Heart of Lions will play host to Accra Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium in another regional clash.

Young Apostles will be in action against FC Samartex at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, and current league leaders Bibiani GoldStars will look to solidify their position at the top when they welcome Medeama SC to the DUN’s Park.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT

Full Fixtures:

  • Hearts of Oak v Karela United
  • Nations FC v Asante Kotoko
  • Bechem United v Berekum Chelsea
  • Basake Holy Stars v Legon Cities
  • Dreams FC v Vision FC
  • Heart of Lions v Accra Lions
  • Young Apostles v FC Samartex
  • Bibiani GoldStars v Medeama SC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

