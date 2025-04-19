ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

La Liga: Raphinha's 98th-minute penalty wins thriller for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Raphinha been involved in 50 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season
SAT, 19 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Raphinha been involved in 50 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season

Raphinha scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time as La Liga leaders Barcelona completed a remarkable comeback to beat Celta Vigo 4-3.

The Brazil forward scored with almost the last kick of the game after a video assistant referee review ruled that Dani Olmo was tripped inside the area.

Hansi Flick's side had been staring at a shock home defeat after 62 minutes, with Borja Iglesias' hat-trick wiping out Ferran Torres' early finish to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Barcelona regrouped and scored two goals in four second-half minutes - through Dani Olmo and Raphinha - to get back level and piled on the pressure.

It appeared as though Celta had weathered the storm and were going to see out the game for a point but then Olmo was tripped, the penalty was given on VAR advice and Raphinha stepped up to score.

The win extends Barcelona's lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points, before Los Blancos host Athletic Club on Sunday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

7 hours ago

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

7 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

7 hours ago

Kwahu Business Forum: Well support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives and technical support — President Mahama Kwahu Business Forum: 'We'll support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives ...

7 hours ago

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) President Mahama trying to set new tone comparing what led to his loss in 2016 –...

7 hours ago

E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today

7 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

7 hours ago

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

7 hours ago

Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the horns — Senyo Hosi Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the h...

7 hours ago

Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line