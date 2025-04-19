ModernGhana logo
2025 U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Black Satellites depart Accra for Egypt

SAT, 19 APR 2025

The Black Satellites of Ghana have departed Accra for Egypt to continue their preparations for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins next weekend.

The team left Ghana on Saturday, April 19, 2025, via Kotoka International Airport and will spend another week training in Cairo before the commencement of the tournament.

This follows a two-week training camp held in Accra as part of their final phase of preparation. The team also participated in a three-nation tournament in Rabat as part of their preparation.

Ghana, four-time champions of the tournament, have been drawn into Group C alongside Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

The Black Satellites will be aiming to win their fifth continental title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021.

Ghana also remains the only African nation to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup, achieving the historic feat in Egypt in 2009.

The tournament kicks off on April 27 and ends on May 18, 2025. All four semifinalists will qualify to represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

