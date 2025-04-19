ModernGhana logo
Asamoah Gyan names Kwadwo Asamoah as Ghana’s most underrated footballer

SAT, 19 APR 2025

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has named his former national teammate, Kwadwo Asamoah, as the most underrated player despite an impressive career at the highest levels of the game.

Speaking during an interview on TV3, Gyan, who is currently serving as an ambassador for the upcoming 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, described Asamoah as the most underrated Ghanaian player he’s ever shared the pitch with.

“Kwadwo Asamoah had a great career. Just look at the clubs he played for: Juventus, Udinese, and Inter Milan," Gyan said.

"I think people really slept on him. He’s easily the most underrated Ghanaian player I’ve played with,” he added.

Kwadwo Asamoah carved out an illustrious career in Europe, beginning with Udinese in 2008 before making a high-profile move to Juventus in 2012.

At Juventus, he became a key figure in the club’s dominance of Italian football, helping them secure six straight Serie A titles between 2013 and 2018. Known for his energy, technique, and tactical versatility, Asamoah was often deployed in multiple roles to great effect.

Despite battling injuries in the latter stages of his career, he went on to feature for Inter Milan and Cagliari before retiring.

On the international stage, Asamoah represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups, solidifying his place as one of the most gifted players to don the Black Stars jersey.

His individual accolades include being named CAF’s Most Promising African Player in 2010 and winning Ghana Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

Notably, in 2013, Bloomberg ranked him 27th in their list of the world’s top footballers — a testament to his influence and performance at the time.

