There is progress - Mikel Arteta opens up on Thomas Partey's possible contract renewal talks

SAT, 19 APR 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that there has been progress on Thomas Partey's contract renewal with the club.

The Ghana international is in his final contract with the Gunners, which could see him join any side ahead of the summer transfer window.

Partey has already been linked to Barcelona and Juventus.

However, ahead of the Premier League game against Ipswich Town, Arteta hinted that talks between the player and the club are ongoing.

"Yes, there's progress with all the players. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to decide and to talk about," Arteta said.

Partey has been a key cog in the Arsenal team this season, producing an inspiring display in midweek as the Gunners stunned European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Atletico Madrid star has played 46 games for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign, scoring four goals and delivering three assists.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

