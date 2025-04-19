CAF unveils Royal Air Maroc as the official global partner for AFCON, other competitions

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) and Royal Air Maroc have concluded a historic strategic partnership granting Morocco’s national airline the status of ‘Official Global Partner’ for Africa’s biggest upcoming football competitions, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 and the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.

This partnership will also include the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024/2025 Finals, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/2025 Finals, and the CAF Women’s Champions League 2025.

This agreement strengthens Royal Air Maroc's footprint by consolidating its role as a gateway between Africa and the world and also highlights Morocco’s emergence as a global sports hub.

As the country prepares to host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030. Morocco will also proudly stage the next edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 from July 5 to 26, 2025.

Royal Air Maroc has long demonstrated its commitment to African sports, notably serving as the Official Carrier of the Atlas Lions during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where the Moroccan national football team made history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “We are excited about the partnership between CAF and Royal Air Maroc, a world-class airline that will provide comfort and fly National Teams participating in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 and the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024. We are confident that the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will be the most successful AFCON in the history of this competition, and we are delighted to see more Moroccan and other African and international companies sponsor and partner with CAF and African football.”

Chairman and CEO of Royal Air Maroc, Mr. Hamid Addou, said: "This historic partnership with CAF is fully in line with our strategic vision, that of an airline resolutely rooted in Africa and committed to its development. Royal Air Maroc does not just connect destinations, it also creates bridges between cultures and passions. By supporting the continent's biggest football competitions, we are affirming our role as a facilitator of human and sporting exchanges, while offering our passengers a quality product and an exceptional experience, marked by emotion and African pride.”

Beyond its status as a partner, Royal Air Maroc reinforces its commitment to African sport by facilitating the mobility of players, teams and fans across the continent and the world. To meet the increased demand of CAF competitions and events, Royal Air Maroc will set up a new operational and commercial system.

The national airline will thus significantly strengthen its flight schedule, with a capacity and an offer adapted to the needs of supporters. This system is made possible thanks to the increase in the Royal Air Maroc fleet throughout major sports competitions, thus guaranteeing a greater choice of flights and destinations.

The flight schedule has been developed in a targeted manner to meet the expectations of fans residing in different participating African countries, while facilitating the travel of all supporters of the African diaspora around the world to Morocco. The objective is to allow everyone to fully experience this great celebration of African football.