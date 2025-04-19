PL: Manchester City strike twice late on to beat Everton

Manchester City remain on track to qualify for next season's Champions League after winning at Everton with two late goals.

An uninspiring contest looked to be heading for a drab draw before being brought to life with six minutes remaining when young full-back Nico O'Reilly stole in from close range to convert Matheus Nunes' cutback.

Substitute Mateo Kovacic added a second in injury time on the stretch as Pep Guardiola's men climbed to fourth in the table, four points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, who face neighbours Fulham on Sunday.

The first half was often flat and made for a poor spectacle, with Everton's best chance going the way of centre-back James Tarkowski, who rose highest to James Garner's corner and flicked a header against the post.

On the stroke of half-time, City could have gone ahead with a rapid break forward but Kevin de Bruyne saw his goalbound strike brilliantly cleared off the line by Jake O'Brien's diving header.

Savinho's low drive was kept out by Jordan Pickford's sharp save in the second period, before City had the final say.