Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti has 'no conflict' with Florentino Perez despite Champions League exit

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says there is "no conflict" with club president Florentino Perez despite his side's Champions League exit.

Arsenal knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, leading to speculation over the 65-year-old's future.

But before Sunday's La Liga match with Europa League semi-finalists Athletic Bilbao, the Italian insisted there was no issue with Perez.

The defending champions are four points behind leaders Barcelona and will also face the Catalans in the Copa del Rey final on 26 April.

"We have the same idea - there is no conflict with the club," said Ancelotti.

"Whoever says that there is a conflict is false. The president shows more affection in these moments than when we win.

"The Champions League is the most important competition for everyone. And the Champions League is the most important history of Madrid. But it's not true that the rest do not count."

The three-time Champions League winner said what hurt most was the criticism that followed the 15-time European champions 5-1 aggregate defeat by Arsenal.

"The reality is that in this world everything is questioned," he went on. "Questioning a club that has won almost 30 titles in the last decade seems misleading to me.

"The only thing I want to do is thank all these players because I've had a great time so far and I want to continue doing so. These players have given me the opportunity to win two Champions Leagues in recent years.

"I have spoken with the players and the club, we all agree, we have to fight for the titles that are on the line."

Ancelotti's contract is due to end in 2026 and he says he will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season, but it is unclear whether that will be before or after June's Club World Cup in the United States, which Real are participating in.

He has been linked with coaching the Brazil national team after Dorival Junior was sacked following a heavy defeat by Argentina.

"I don't have to say anything at all," said Ancelotti. "As I said already, at the end of the season we will speak about this."

On Friday, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso said it is "not a good time" to discuss his future after he was linked with Real Madrid.