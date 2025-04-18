ModernGhana logo
Stayter Cup was a big success – Kwasi Siaw

FRI, 18 APR 2025

Founder of and CEO of HC Talent Group Kwasi Siaw has described the 2025 Stayter Cup as a big success.

The three-day tournament which was hosted at the Madina Astro Turf saw Asanska FC crowned champions.

The inaugural edition of the competition saw seven teams compete with Asanska beating Siktad 2-0 in the final.

Siaw, who oversaw the event, was pleased with the outcome and the level of talent on display.

“I wanted to create something that gave young talent real visibility. With HC Talent, we have done a lot of high profile. I wanted to something for the grassroots where raw potential meets raw opportunity.”

“It was a big success. The level of talent was serious. The atmosphere and energy was really powerful. It was good to see coaches and players take it seriously,” he added.

The tournament brought together scouts, club reps, journalists, and agents from France, Ghana, Egypt, and UK, to catch a glimpse of Ghanaian youth football.

Siaw’s aim is to ensure the Stayter Cup becomes a mainstay in African football.

“We will start planning for the second edition. The clear focus is to make this one of Africa's most prominent youth tournaments.”

The Stayter Cup was organised by the Stayter Foundation and HC Talent Group, led by Kwasi Siaw.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

