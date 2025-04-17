Etzebeth returns to Sharks lineup after concussion absence

Veteran Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will return to action on Friday after four months out with injuries that included concussion, his Durban-based Sharks team announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Etzebeth, who has a South African record 131 international caps and is a double World Cup winner, suffered a concussion in the Champions Cup at the beginning of December against Exeter.

In February, the club said he was still showing "symptoms of his concussion".

He was due to return in March but suffered a hamstring injury at a Springbok training camp.

In 2021, while playing for Toulon in France, Etzebeth was sidelined for three months after three concussions in the same year.

The Sharks included Etzebeth in the starting lineup announced Thursday for their United Rugby Championship (URC) game in Edinburgh

Springboks Lukhanyo Am, on the wing, and Aphelele Fassi, at fullback, also return to the starting lineup. International scrum half Grant Williams also comes back and is on the bench.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said it was the first time he had been able to pick from a full strength squad since the fifth-round URC game against Glasgow on October 18.

"That was a long time ago, and hopefully we will keep all the bodies nice and healthy in the build-up to the finals,' Plumtree said on the Sharks web site.

Ahead of away games against Edinburgh and Ulster, the Sharks are fourth in the 16-team league that includes Irish, Scottish, Welsh, Italian and South African sides.