'The message will be clear - it's time for Ancelotti to move on'

Getty Images Image caption: Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid

In the build-up to Wednesday's night Champions League quarter-final tie at the Bernabeu against Arsenal, it felt like there was only one word on every Real Madrid fan's mind - remontada.

That is Spanish for comeback, and while Real Madrid sides of the past have produced stirring fightbacks from difficult positions to triumph, that never looked likely with this current team.

Real were 3-0 down from a disappointing first-leg display at Emirates Stadium but, bar a brief moment of belief when Vinicius Jr cancelled out Bukayo Saka's second-half opener within two minutes, the holders never threatened to overturn the deficit.

It was Arsenal instead who fashioned a success to become the only side to win their first two games against Real at the Bernabeu. Gabriel Martinelli struck in stoppage time to secure a stunning 2-1 victory and 5-1 success on aggregate.

The post-mortem has already begun and, as Real Madrid face up the prospect of not being in the Champions League semi-finals for just the third time in 12 seasons, Carlo Ancelotti knows the questions about him and his players won't be going away anytime soon.

"We have the dark side and we have the bright side," said the Italian, who took charge of Real for a second spell in 2021 and has won the Champions League three times with the club.

"We have managed the bright side many times, we have won titles, we have won games. We have been eliminated [from the Champions League but] we have three more competitions we need to stay focused for."

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague added: "Real Madrid stand at the crossroads. They have a squad in need of refreshing.

"The defeat to Arsenal hasn't caused a reset, it has simply confirmed the need for it. For Ancelotti the message will be clear - it's time to move on."

The end of the Ancelotti era?

It wasn't supposed to be this way.

When the Spanish giants signed Kylian Mbappe in the summer after his contract expired at Paris St-Germain, a lot of people were wondering how this Madrid team full of superstars could be stopped. Many pundits suggested they couldn't.

But after losing their European crown following the limp exit to Arsenal and facing a big fight to defend their La Liga title with Barcelona four points clear in top spot, Real's season is already being seen as a failure.

"This Real Madrid team is not at the level that these supporters expect," former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson told BBC Radio 5 live.

"That's why I wouldn't be surprised if there were some changes at some point."

Ancelotti's future has been a subject of discussion in Spain for the majority of the season.

The 65-year-old has won 11 trophies in his second stint, including two league titles, two Champions Leagues and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Ancelotti is contracted until 2026 and - linked with the vacant Brazil job - has previously said he will discuss his future in the summer.

Asked if he would still be in charge by the time the Club World Cup begins in June, Ancelotti said: "I can't speak about this right now.

"It could be that the club decide to change [coach]. It could be this year - or the next when my contract expires, there's no problem.

"It could be tomorrow, in 10 days, in a month or a year, but all I can do will be to thank the club - if my contract's up or not, I don't care."

Ancelotti's managerial record is impressive and deserves respect, having won 20 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues, with two of them at AC Milan.

But, with Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso linked with a return, the club's hierarchy could decide now is the time to make the change.

"He won't be there next season," French football journalist Julien Laurens said on BBC Match of the Day.

"This was an embarrassment for Real Madrid. To lose 5-1 against a very good Arsenal team, but you still are the reigning champions and have some of the best players in the world."

Balague added: "Ancelotti thrives in environments with quality players who don't need to be over-coached.

"His job, in many ways, has been to keep the dressing room harmonious, egos balanced, and the belief high that Real Madrid can win any game, simply because they are Real Madrid. And that worked, to a point.

"But this season has highlighted the limits of that approach. Madrid have run less than their opponents in key games, while the second tier of talent - Arda Guler, Brahim Díaz and even Endrick when available - have been underused.

"The load has fallen on a core group that now looks physically and mentally exhausted."

How do Real Madrid rebuild?

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid

Many would argue the summer dismissal of Ancelotti would be an overreaction.

After all, the Spaniards are still in with a shout of defending their La Liga title and have a Copa Del Rey final looming against Barcelona.

But after winning a 15th Champions League and La Liga last season, there's no hiding the fact this one has been disappointing so far.

They have lost 11 games in all competitions, while their performance in both legs against Arsenal were alarming.

They were a distant second best in the first leg and, while their fans did their part in the return with plenty of noise at the Bernabeu, the players failed to do theirs.

Real did not manage a shot on target until 10 minutes into the second half, while their leveller came about after an uncharacteristic mistake by William Saliba.

"There was no plan tactically, it was an absolute mess," Laurens added.

"They have to change, they have to change their policy and their manager."

Balague admitted: "The warning signs have been there for months.

"Their Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal feels like a reckoning, the culmination of a season where, despite results, things have often looked off.

"Every match has been a grind. This Real Madrid side has looked like a team running on fumes."

Change has already started for next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to arrive from Liverpool in the summer, while there could be some high-profile exits to follow.

"They need to make big calls now," said Laurens. "Do you keep Vinicius Jr? What do you do with Rodrygo. It just cannot continue because that front four cannot work together."

Balague also believed the squad needed a significant refresh to get the club back to where they want to be.

He said: "This is a squad that needs new energy. Toni Kroos has never truly been replaced, the midfield lacks control. While Luka Modric remains a legend, the need for someone who can control the tempo without being 39 years old is obvious.

"The club has to face hard decisions this summer. Modric and Lucas Vázquez [contracts] may not be renewed. David Alaba, if a good offer comes in, could be allowed to leave."

Real Madrid have some big decisions to make in the coming months as they look to ensure they are quickly battling for Champions League titles once again.