ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Miami Heat knock out Chicago Bulls as Dallas Mavericks set-up Memphis Grizzlies tie

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: Tyler Herro joined the Miami Heat in 2019
THU, 17 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Tyler Herro joined the Miami Heat in 2019

The Miami Heat eliminated the Chicago Bulls to progress in the NBA play-in tournament - beating the six-time Championship winners 109-90.

Tyler Herro scored 38 points as the Heat set up a game against the Atlanta Hawks, with the winner earning the right to take on top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs.

The Heat's victory came after three regular-season defeats by the Bulls.

"Chicago humbled us this year," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

"They have a unique style of play, the way they play with that pace, and they score.

"They had two games where we felt like we were in control of the game both times in the fourth quarter and they came storming back and had some impressive scoring quarters. Our guys really respected how much they could score."

Should Miami beat the Hawks, they would achieve a franchise record of reaching the play-offs for a sixth consecutive season.

  • Mavs to face Grizzlies

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 to set-up a play-in tie against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points - 16 of which came in the second quarter alone - to advance against the Grizzlies.

The winner of that tie will take on top-seeded Oklahoma City in the opening play-off game.

  • NBA acknowledge officiating errors

The play-in tournament features the teams who finished in seventh to 10th in both Conferences.

They face off to determine who fills the final two spots in their Conference play-offs.

Under the play-in format, seventh play eighth - with the winners going straight into the play-offs. The loser gets a second chance against the winners of an eliminator between ninth and 10th.

The Grizzlies, who finished eighth in the Western Conference, go into the 'second chance' game against the Mavericks having lost their first play-in tie, to the seventh-placed Golden State Warriors, in controversial circumstances.

The Warriors secured their play-off spot following a late flurry against the Grizzlies.

However, the NBA has since acknowledged officiating errors in the final moments of the match.

With the Warriors leading 117-116, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report said the Grizzlies should have been awarded the ball with 7.6 seconds left after Stephen Curry got the last contact on an out-of-bounds play.

It was Curry that then sank two free throws to give the Warriors a 119-116 lead.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Minority are too much in haste to be relevant because of their micro nature – Va...

2 hours ago

The 3 reasons why gov’t rejected the lease renewal of Gold Fields Damang Mine The 3 reasons why gov’t rejected the lease renewal of Gold Fields Damang Mine

2 hours ago

Ghana to experience mostly sunny skies today with chances of evening thunderstorms — GMet forecasts Ghana to experience mostly sunny skies today with chances of evening thunderstor...

2 hours ago

Appiah-Kubi Baidoo, a former parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Akontombra Former Sefwi Akontombra NPP Parliamentary Candidate Appiah-Kubi Baidoo ditches p...

2 hours ago

Ablakwa assists Asenso-Boakye to fly injured schoolgirl to abroad for eye treatment Ablakwa assists Asenso-Boakye to fly injured schoolgirl to abroad for eye treatm...

3 hours ago

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin IMF meeting: Prof. Bokpin uncertain about Ghana’s economic stability beyond 2026

3 hours ago

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Damang Mine Takeover: Minister assures workers of job security amid transition

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko Computer GIFEC to go after over 200 service providers for non-payment of statutory levies

3 hours ago

Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn of utility cost pressures Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn ...

4 hours ago

I don’t womanise, gamble, drink, smoke; my money is for helping the poor – Seidu Agongo I don’t womanise, gamble, drink, smoke; my money is for helping the poor – Seidu...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line