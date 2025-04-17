ModernGhana logo
Neymar exits in tears after fresh injury setback with Santos

By BBC
THU, 17 APR 2025

Santos forward Neymar left the field in tears after injuring his leg just 34 minutes into his first start in the Brazilian Serie A Championship this season.

The 33-year-old, who returned from six weeks out with a thigh injury against Fluminense on Sunday, was handed a start against Atletico-MG on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona forward was wearing a special number 100 shirt to commemorate his 100th appearances at Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium.

But, after gesturing towards the bench following Alvaro Barreal's goal to put the home side 2-0 up, Neymar sat on the field to await medical attention.

It was quickly decided that he could not continue and a clearly-emotional Neymar was taken off the field on a buggy, holding the left-thigh area that had kept him out for the previous six weeks.

Neymar was consoled by his own team-mates, as well as former Brazil team-mate and Atletico-MG forward Hulk.

"It's still too early to give any definitive answer, we don't have a diagnosis yet," said Santos coach Cesar Sampaio.

"Now we really have to pray that it's not something that will keep him out for a long time."

The former Paris St-Germain forward has made eight appearances for Santos and scored three goals since returning to the club from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Neymar, Brazil's record scorer, has not played for the national side since October 2023 - when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

The forward was named in Brazil's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia but was forced to withdraw following injury.

