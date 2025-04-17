PSG signs new Visit Rwanda deal despite backlash over DRC links

Paris Saint-Germain has renewed its partnership with Visit Rwanda, the country's tourism brand, until 2028. The deal, which began in 2019, has drawn criticism over Rwanda's alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The renewal was announced on Wednesday, with the current agreement having been due to expire at the end of this year.

Jean-Guy Afrika, who heads the Rwanda Development Board, called the collaboration a key element of efforts to “position Rwanda as a premier destination for tourism and investment".

In late January, a group of PSG supporters launched a petition calling for the club to end its relationship with Visit Rwanda. The document, which cited Kigali's alleged support for the M23 rebel group in eastern DRC, gathered 75,000 signatures.

In February, the Congolese foreign minister sent a letter to the club questioning the “morality” of maintaining the partnership. There has been no public response from PSG to the letter.

Despite the backlash, the club continued to promote the sponsorship. In early April, it released a video showing players serving Rwandan coffee to fans.

Logo to feature at Club World Cup

Under the new deal, the Visit Rwanda logo will appear on the sleeve of the men's first-team shirt during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

It will also feature on training kits for PSG Academy teams in the US and Canada.

“We are happy to continue this partnership with Visit Rwanda. Together, we help showcase the cultural richness and beauty of Rwanda, while showing that football can inspire and bring people together around the world,” PSG general manager Victoriano Melero said.

The club said the extended deal would give Rwanda “increased global visibility” as both a tourist and cultural destination.

The partnership also centres on youth development. Since 2019, the PSG Academy Rwanda has provided football training, education and mentoring to more than 400 young people in the country.

In 2022, the academy's under-13 team won the PSG Academy World Cup – an achievement the club says highlights “the strength of long-term investment in the country's youth".

Rwanda has also signed tourism sponsorship deals with Arsenal in the UK and Bayern Munich in Germany, using football partnerships to promote its international image.

Tensions over DRC links

The deal's renewal comes as Rwanda faces growing international pressure over its alleged role in the conflict in eastern DRC.

The Congolese government and several rights groups have accused Kigali of supporting M23 fighters – claims that Rwanda has repeatedly denied.

A recent UN report said there was “substantial evidence” of state support for the rebel group.

PSG has not publicly addressed calls to review its partnership with Visit Rwanda.