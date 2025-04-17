'He was immense' - Rice lauded as 'one of the best on the planet'

It was a performance that could prove to be career defining.

Declan Rice cost Arsenal £105m, has played in two European Championship finals with England and won a European trophy at former club West Ham.

Yet it feels the Arsenal midfielder has truly announced himself on the world stage over these two legs in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

No matter how good a player may be, how obvious the quality, it can require a special performance in the biggest of games for people to really take notice.

If they still weren't paying attention after his two stunning free-kicks at the Emirates last week, there could be no ignoring Rice's brilliance at the Bernabeu as his side won the return leg 2-1 to book a semi-final meeting with Paris St-Germain.

"He turned the game around," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports. "He was immense, he made a difference."

There had been some concerns the second leg may turn into a nervy evening for Arsenal, despite their three-goal advantage from the home tie, but Rice was having none of it.

The England man, 26, was everywhere, stepping in to stop Madrid's star-studded attack one minute, driving Arsenal forward in attack the next.

If any of his team-mates shared some of the fans' pre-match apprehension, they need only have looked at the manner in which the 26-year-old - who joined the Gunners in 2023 - assumed control for the reassurance they needed to put out the holders.

"Declan Rice was up against Jude Bellingham and there was only one winner. He was absolutely magnificent," former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told TNT Sports.

The night, though, could have turned out very differently for Rice after he was adjudged to have pulled down Kylian Mbappe in the penalty area with the game goalless, earning him a booking too that would have ruled him out of the first leg of the semi-final.

However, the decision was overturned by a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention and, rather the scare negatively affect him, Rice gave a thumbs-up to the referee and continued as if it had never happened.

"What a two games to cement yourself as one of the best midfielders on the planet," ex-Arsenal centre-back Matthew Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Declan Rice is doing it in these two games."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand added on TNT Sports: "You need games like this in your career. You need to get to places like this to be properly judged.

"He's stood up against the holders of this trophy and he's not just competed, he's run the show, he's run the show in both games. He's put himself in another bracket."

Rice's five interceptions over the two legs were the most of any player involved, while he also had the joint-most shots on target (four).

He has seven goals across all competitions this season, matching his previous best in a single campaign.

Any list of the world's most complete midfielders must now include Rice and he has fully deserved the plaudits.

"It is such a special night for this club, a historic night for this club. We had an objective in this competition - we want to win this competition," he told TNT Sports.

Achieve that objective and this performance might come to be remembered in the same way as Roy Keane in Turin - when the Irishman's inspired display helped Manchester United to a comeback win over Juventus to reach the 1999 Champions League final. Or Steven Gerrard's heroic efforts when Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties to lift the 2005 trophy in Istanbul.

But, with French champions PSG up next - and midfield partner Thomas Partey ruled out of the first-leg through suspension - Arsenal and Rice have still got work to do.