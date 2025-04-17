UEFA Europa League: Manchester United host Lyon as Frankfurt clash with Tottenham

The Semifinals beckon for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, as the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League continue with the second-leg matches from the final eight, set for the evening of Thursday 17 April 2025.

There is no better place to get your season-long ticket to the best football the world has to offer than DStv !

The Conference League will close out two of its quarterfinals in the early evening slot, as Fiorentina welcome NK Celje to Florence, and Jagiellonia Białystok host Real Betis in Poland.

The remaining Conference League matches will play out in the late kick-off slot, with Rapid Wien hosting Djurgårdens, and Chelsea will welcome Legia Warszawa to Stamford Bridge in London.

In the Europa League, the English duo of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will continue their battles against Olympique Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively. The Red Devils are at home at Old Trafford, while Spurs head to Germany for their clash at the Deutsche Bank Park.

United were held 2-2 in the first leg in France, conceding a last-gasp equaliser to leave the tie in the balance, and defender Leny Yoro was left disappointed by the conclusion to the game.

“It’s the worst moment to concede; 2-1 would have been a good result away, but now we have to win it at home. They’re a good team with a good striker and we need to be ready for everything,” said the centre-back.

Tottenham also find themselves deadlocked, after their first leg at home to Frankfurt ended 1-1.

“On any other night, we go away with a comfortable victory,” said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. “If we repeat that performance, we give ourselves a chance. I don't expect the second game to be to open, it'll be a cagey affair and it'll come down to moments. We're going to need all the lads ready to go. The good thing is we have most of them back and healthy, which is important.”

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Lazio host Norwegian upstarts Bodø/Glimt in Rome, and Scottish giants Rangers will head to the Basque region of Spain for a clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Rangers held out for a 0-0 home draw in the first leg, despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men, and manager Barry Ferguson is happy that they have given themselves a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

“We're still in the tie,” said Ferguson. “It's all to play for now. We'll go over there and try to approach the game in a certain manner. We fully deserved what we got tonight. We just need to wait and see who's fit and available, but what an opportunity we've got and we need to grasp it with both hands.”

You are entitled to the best football... After all, you’re a DStv subscriber! Get and stay connected to DStv and ensure you don’t miss a single game!

To upgrade or manage your subscription download the MyDStv app on your mobile app store or visit www.dstv.com .

You can also catch all the action while on the move. Stream all matches on the DStv Stream app by downloading it from the app store today!

Broadcast details

UEFA Europa League

Thursday 17 April

21:00: Lazio v Bodø/Glimt – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

21:00: Manchester United v Olympique Lyon – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Rangers – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 1

UEFA Conference League

Thursday 17 April