Champions League: Victory in Madrid sees brilliant Arsenal confirm semi-final place

Arsenal set up a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain as they overcame Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate with a brilliant 2-1 win in the second leg.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored as the Gunners sealed their progress to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, as holders Madrid turned in a flat display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saka was involved in the thick of the action when his poor penalty was kept out by Thibaut Courtois in the 13th minute, before Madrid had a penalty awarded, but then overturned, after Kylian Mbappe went down under pressure from Declan Rice.

Yet Mikel Arteta’s team were largely untroubled by a lacklustre Madrid, and the Gunners deservedly went ahead when Saka lifted over Courtois at the end of a slick move.

Vinicius Junior pounced on William Saliba’s mistake to restore parity on the night two minutes later, but Martinelli capped a famous Arsenal win deep in second-half stoppage time.