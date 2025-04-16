ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Victory in Madrid sees brilliant Arsenal confirm semi-final place

By Eurosport
Football News Champions League: Victory in Madrid sees brilliant Arsenal confirm semi-final place
WED, 16 APR 2025

Arsenal set up a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain as they overcame Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate with a brilliant 2-1 win in the second leg.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored as the Gunners sealed their progress to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, as holders Madrid turned in a flat display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saka was involved in the thick of the action when his poor penalty was kept out by Thibaut Courtois in the 13th minute, before Madrid had a penalty awarded, but then overturned, after Kylian Mbappe went down under pressure from Declan Rice.

Yet Mikel Arteta’s team were largely untroubled by a lacklustre Madrid, and the Gunners deservedly went ahead when Saka lifted over Courtois at the end of a slick move.

Vinicius Junior pounced on William Saliba’s mistake to restore parity on the night two minutes later, but Martinelli capped a famous Arsenal win deep in second-half stoppage time.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor

4 minutes ago

Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope

4 minutes ago

“The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPPs John Darko backs Mayor King Zubas zeal “The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPP's John Darko backs Mayor King Zuba's ...

32 minutes ago

Dr. Michael Akagbor, a Senior Programs Officer at CDD-Ghana CDD-Ghana opposes reintroduction of Anti-LGBTQ Bill, citing constitutional conce...

32 minutes ago

Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed

3 hours ago

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

3 hours ago

Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

3 hours ago

Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage

4 hours ago

Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money – Judge 'Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money' – J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line