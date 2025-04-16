Champions League: Inter edge thrilling Bayern battle to set up Barcelona last-four clash

Inter Milan booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a thrilling draw against Bayern Munich at San Siro Stadium.

The Italian champions led 2-1 from the first leg but their advantage was wiped out by Harry Kane's crisp, low strike early in the second half.

That goal sparked Inter into life and just nine minutes later they were in front on the night and in complete control of the tie.

First, Lautaro Martinez lashed home from six yards as the ball dropped kindly for him from a corner.

Three minutes later, another corner and this time defender Benjamin Pavard powered in a header from Hakan Calhanoglu's delivery.

Bayern did not give up though, and with 14 minutes remaining they drew level thanks to Eric Dier's looping back-post header from a tight angle.

Vincent Kompany's side pushed for a third goal to force extra time, and in the fifth of six added minutes the chance came but Thomas Muller could not direct his header past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Despite the late scare, it is Inter who progress to face Barcelona in a tantalising last-four tie.