2024/25 GPL Matchday 22 Wrap Up: Accra Lions humiliate Asante Kotoko as Aduana deepen Hearts of Oak troubles

The outstanding Matchday 22 games of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with intriguing results.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles shocked Berekum Chelsea 2-1. Kwesi Badori put the away side ahead of the game in the 13th minute to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Apostles won the game late. Issah Huseine equalised in the 90th minute before Emmanuel Fosu Kyei scored the winner deep in added time.

FC Samartex at the DUN's Park secured a 2-0 win against Karela United. After a goalless first half, Godwin Sefah broke the deadlock just four minutes into the second half before Benedict Afful sealed the win in the 94th minute.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bibiani GoldStars. Ronaldo Frimpong broke the deadlock for the away side in the 31st minute to end the first half 1-0.

After the break, GoldStars sealed the win with Alex Aso's fine strike in the 74th minute.

At the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena, Basake Holy Stars pipped Vision FC by a lone goal. Dacosta Aboagye's 37th-minute strike was enough for the home side to secure the win.

Elsewhere, Aduana FC secured a 2-0 win to deepen the woes of Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. The home side took the lead through Sam Adams in the 37th minute to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, the two-time Premier League champions doubled their lead through Abdel Bamba in the 90th minute to seal the win.

Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium shocked Medeama SC by 1-0. After a goalless first half, Ebenezer Abban scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute to seal the win for the home side.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC cruised over Dreams FC with a 1-0 win. Faisal Charwetey's penalty kick in the 74th minute sealed the win for the Abrankese-based side.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions hammered Asante Kotoko 3-0 to boost their chances of survival. Jacob Awoute put the home side ahead in the 13th minute.

With five minutes to end the first half, Yao Sokpoli increased the tally with a fine strike.

After the break, Lions continued their dominance and sealed the win through David Akintunde in the 73rd minute.

Bibiani GoldStars, Asante Kotoko, Nations FC and Heart of Lions occupy the top four spots while Karela United, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘