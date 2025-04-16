ModernGhana logo
Gabon forward Boupendza dies aged 28

By BBC
Football News Gabon forward Boupendza dies aged 28
WED, 16 APR 2025

Gabon international Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 after reportedly falling from a building in China.

The forward featured for his country at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon and won a total of 35 caps for the Panthers.

He had joined Chinese club Zhejiang FC, based in the city of Hangzhou, from Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest in January.

Boupendza began his career in his homeland with CF Mounana and went on to have spells with sides in France, Portugal, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Gabon's football federation (Fegafoot) announced the news of his death on social media.

"Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the [Afcon] in Cameroon," the statement said.

"Fegafoot and the Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his family."

Gabon's president-elect Gen Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was among those to pay tribute to Boupendza, describing him as "a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football".

