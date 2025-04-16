ModernGhana logo
We will do our best to beat Heart of Lions - Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko

WED, 16 APR 2025

Medeama SC head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, says his side will do everything possible to win against Heart of Lions.

The Yellow and Mauve side will be hosted by the Kpando-based side in an outstanding Matchday 22 game at the Kpando Sports Stadium in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Having defeated Dreams FC 4-0 last weekend, Tanko, speaking ahead of the game, failed to assure victory but insisted that they will do their best to secure the maximum points.

“We are going to do our best. There is no assurance in football, but we are definitely going there to take a point or to win," he told the club media.

"I believe that the boys are now clear in their minds that we can also win away games.

"So definitely we are going there to come back with something," he added.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

