Mohammed Kudus aims to leave a lasting legacy on kids

WED, 16 APR 2025

Ghana and West Ham United forward, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed that his ultimate ambition goes beyond just football success—he wants to inspire and uplift the next generation.

In an interview with NBC Sports, the 24-year-old emphasised the importance of using his talent to make a meaningful difference.

"The best way to maximise that is to use that to impact the lives of the kids growing up in my community and to change the lives of my family because they supported me.

While he remains focused on excelling on the pitch—scoring goals and winning trophies—Kudus sees a bigger mission at play.

"I want to perform on the pitch, win trophies, and score a lot of goals, but the bigger picture is impacting the lives of the kids coming up from my community," he added.

Kudus has quickly become a household name across Africa and beyond thanks to his standout performances for both club and country.

He made headlines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, netting two goals in three matches. He replicated that form at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, scoring twice again in three games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

