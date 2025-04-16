We want to challenge for the top spots – West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has emphasised the team's unwavering ambition to challenge for top positions and secure victories.

Under the leadership of former manager David Moyes, the Hammers triumphed in the Conference League in 2023.

However, in the subsequent Europa League season, Kudus and his teammates were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite facing a tough campaign this season, with the team currently sitting 17th in the Premier League with 35 points, Kudus insists their goal remains to compete at the highest level and push for better results.

"I think the mentality is still the same. We all want to win, be higher up in the league, and challenge the top. It’s a new coach and a new way of playing, but the passion, resilience, focus, and energy are always the same," he told NBC Sports.

"It’s about finding ways to get the three points," he added.

West Ham will take on relegated Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday, April 19.