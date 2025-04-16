ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I have a lot of goals I want to achieve in my career – Mohammed Kudus

Football News I have a lot of goals I want to achieve in my career – Mohammed Kudus
WED, 16 APR 2025

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has expressed his ambition to reach even greater heights in his football career, stating that he still has many goals he hopes to accomplish.

The 24-year-old has already enjoyed a successful stint with Dutch giants Ajax before making a high-profile move to English side West Ham United.

Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has quickly established himself as a key player, playing a pivotal role in the club's journey to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in his debut season.

Despite the challenges he has faced along the way, the former FC Nordsjaelland star remains focused on pushing forward and building on his progress.

"It means a lot, but I don’t think they’re too surprised because they put in the effort for me and pushed me to get to this point," he told NBC Sports.

"All credit to them. This is just the beginning. I still have a lot of goals and things I want to achieve.

"I’ve reached some goals, but I set new ones and will keep aiming high until whenever I hang up my boots," he added.

Kudus has also been an important figure for Ghana on the international stage, featuring in both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

He is currently on course to play at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with the Black Stars.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pratt I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pr...

2 hours ago

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr I’ll beat traders comment: ‘How did such a person get appointed as Kumasi Mayor?...

2 hours ago

April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average

2 hours ago

Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows

6 hours ago

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's object...

6 hours ago

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

6 hours ago

Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed

6 hours ago

Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential hopefuls 'Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions' — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential...

6 hours ago

AFP - Christophe Ena Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line