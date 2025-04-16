I have a lot of goals I want to achieve in my career – Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has expressed his ambition to reach even greater heights in his football career, stating that he still has many goals he hopes to accomplish.

The 24-year-old has already enjoyed a successful stint with Dutch giants Ajax before making a high-profile move to English side West Ham United.

Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has quickly established himself as a key player, playing a pivotal role in the club's journey to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in his debut season.

Despite the challenges he has faced along the way, the former FC Nordsjaelland star remains focused on pushing forward and building on his progress.

"It means a lot, but I don’t think they’re too surprised because they put in the effort for me and pushed me to get to this point," he told NBC Sports.

"All credit to them. This is just the beginning. I still have a lot of goals and things I want to achieve.

"I’ve reached some goals, but I set new ones and will keep aiming high until whenever I hang up my boots," he added.

Kudus has also been an important figure for Ghana on the international stage, featuring in both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

He is currently on course to play at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with the Black Stars.