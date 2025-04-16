I want to engage with GFA not to antagonize them, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, is urging a cooperative and solution-oriented approach to tackling issues within the Ghana Football Association (GFA), warning against the use of confrontational tactics.

Speaking to Channel One News, the Minister emphasized the need for constructive engagement between the Ministry and the GFA, amid long-standing speculation of power struggles and vested interests within the football governing body.

“As the minister responsible for sports, you work with many federations. The last thing you want to be is an antagonist,” Adams said. “Leadership should be about engagement, not conflict.”

Acknowledging that the sports sector faces numerous challenges, Adams emphasized the need to focus on resolving issues rather than targeting individuals.

“I don’t see individuals as the problem. I see challenges that need fixing. My priority is to work together to identify and solve those challenges,” he noted.

However, the Minister was also firm in his stance against those obstructing progress.

“If you consistently stand in the way of resolving these issues, then you become part of the problem—and at that point, you’ll be treated as such,” he warned.

His comments come amid increasing public pressure for reforms and greater transparency in the management of Ghanaian sports, particularly in football.