ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I want to engage with GFA not to antagonize them, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Football News I want to engage with GFA not to antagonize them, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams
WED, 16 APR 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, is urging a cooperative and solution-oriented approach to tackling issues within the Ghana Football Association (GFA), warning against the use of confrontational tactics.

Speaking to Channel One News, the Minister emphasized the need for constructive engagement between the Ministry and the GFA, amid long-standing speculation of power struggles and vested interests within the football governing body.

“As the minister responsible for sports, you work with many federations. The last thing you want to be is an antagonist,” Adams said. “Leadership should be about engagement, not conflict.”

Acknowledging that the sports sector faces numerous challenges, Adams emphasized the need to focus on resolving issues rather than targeting individuals.

“I don’t see individuals as the problem. I see challenges that need fixing. My priority is to work together to identify and solve those challenges,” he noted.

However, the Minister was also firm in his stance against those obstructing progress.

“If you consistently stand in the way of resolving these issues, then you become part of the problem—and at that point, you’ll be treated as such,” he warned.

His comments come amid increasing public pressure for reforms and greater transparency in the management of Ghanaian sports, particularly in football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pratt I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pr...

2 hours ago

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr I’ll beat traders comment: ‘How did such a person get appointed as Kumasi Mayor?...

2 hours ago

April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average

2 hours ago

Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows

6 hours ago

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's object...

6 hours ago

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

6 hours ago

Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed

6 hours ago

Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential hopefuls 'Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions' — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential...

6 hours ago

AFP - Christophe Ena Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line