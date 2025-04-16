ModernGhana logo
You need to be tough to handle Sports Ministry, says Kofi Adams

WED, 16 APR 2025

Kofi Adams beleives President John Mahama's decision to name him Sports and Recreation Minister was due to his qualities.

The Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency was confirmed as the new sector minister after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged as the winners of the 2024 General Elections.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Mr Adams said the Ministry has been seeking someone capable of being both ‘tough and soft’ in the line of duty.

“Why did he (President Mahama) give me the Sports Minister? I am sure he was looking for someone with a combination of toughness and softness because you need that kind of tact to handle a Ministry like this,” he said.

“A ministry that must have a military mentality and operate with a military precision. You need some level of toughness and softness at the same time," he added.

It’s been a busy period for Adams since assuming office, as he has given attention to several federations under his supervision while also monitoring various sports-related activities.

Kofi Adams replaced Mustapha Ussif, who served as the sector minister during the then NPP government.

