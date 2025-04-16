Zimbabwean forward Tymon Machope, who plies his trade with Scotland FC, has sparked controversy after allegedly feigning an injury to spend time with his girlfriend.

Machope missed his club’s recent 1-1 draw against Highlanders, initially citing injury as the reason for his absence.

However, reports from local media suggest that internal medical evaluations by the club found no evidence of any physical ailment, raising eyebrows among fans and club officials alike.

In light of the findings, Scotland FC has reportedly sidelined the striker, with disciplinary measures likely underway. The incident has since gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from the public.

While some fans found the situation amusing and even relatable, others have condemned Machope's behavior as unprofessional and a disservice to the sport.

The divide has fueled calls for the club to take a firm stance in maintaining discipline and safeguarding the team's integrity.