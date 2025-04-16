ModernGhana logo
$742K was used to construct FIFA-standard pitch in Ypper East - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has announced that an amount of $742,000.00 through the FIFA Forward Programme was used to build the first-ever FIFA-standard pitch in Ypper East.

The pitch was unveiled on Tuesday, April 15, at the premises of the GFA. At the unveiling, the Ghana FA also presented Nissan 4×4 pickups to eight Regional Football Associations.

The initiative is part of the GFA president's commitment to developing the game at the regional level.

"The office in France, in Paris, has been very supportive of the Ghanaian FA in our agenda to fix the fundamentals or the very foundation of our football," he said

"Today, the people, our brothers and sisters in Upper East, have access to a FIFA-certified full-standard football pitch. And that pitch houses the first-ever GFE Elite Football Academy.

"I am sure somebody will say, 'How much did that cost?' Today I will tell you. That project, funded by FIFA, cost $742,000.00," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

