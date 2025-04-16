ModernGhana logo
Warriors and Magic seal NBA play-off spots

By BBC
WED, 16 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Stephen Curry scored six three-pointers and hit all 13 of his free-throw attem

The Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic secured their places in the first round of the NBA play-offs with victories in the Conference play-in games.

Jimmy Butler III scored 38 points and Stephen Curry 37 as the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 at Chase Center in San Francisco to progress as the Western Conference seventh seeds.

"I'm telling you, that's a Batman if I've ever seen a Batman - always coming to save the day," Butler said of Curry.

"You're never out of any game. He's so poised, so calm and he was a huge part of getting us the victory."

In the East, Cole Anthony scored 26 points off the bench as the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 at Kia Center in Orlando.

The Warriors will meet the Houston Rockets in the play-offs and the Magic will face the Boston Celtics, with game one of their best-of-seven series scheduled for Sunday.

The Grizzlies have a second chance to reach the play-offs when they play the winner of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat.

The Hawks face the Sacramento Kings or the Dallas Mavericks for the right to progress in the West.

