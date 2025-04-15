ModernGhana logo
Injured Zirkzee could miss rest of Manchester United's season

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Joshua Zirkzee has scored three goals in 32 Premier League matches this season
TUE, 15 APR 2025
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Netherlands international, 23, limped off in the second half of Sunday's defeat at Newcastle and has been undergoing tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Head coach Ruben Amorim will address the issue when he speaks on Wednesday before the crucial Europa League match against Lyon at Old Trafford.

But multiple sources have indicated to BBC Sport there is some doubt over whether Zirkzee can feature again this season owing to the severity of the injury.

The news arrives as a blow to Amorim before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon, with the tie evenly-poised at 2-2.

Zirkzee, who has scored seven goals for United since his arrival from Bologna in the summer, started at Newcastle, having scored in the first-leg draw at Lyon.

United have six Premier League games left, their final one against Aston Villa on 25 May.

If United reach the Europa League final, they will play in Bilbao, Spain, on 21 May.

