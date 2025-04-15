ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Improve the standard of officiating – Annor Walker tells Ghanaian referees

Football News Improve the standard of officiating – Annor Walker tells Ghanaian referees
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Technical Director of Vision FC, Annor Walker, has urged referees in Ghana to improve their performance to help improve the standard of football in the country.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Great Olympics head trainer expressed concern over how officiating decisions continue to influence match outcomes.

According to him, the inconsistencies and poor judgment by some match officials damage the reputation and the credibility of football in the country.

“Our referees, some of the things they do don’t help the game. If they can change their conduct small, it will help,” Walker said.

“Sometimes you as a coach, you prepare your team and know that this team can’t beat me, but the referees do somethings that turn the result against you. There is nothing you can do," he added.

The Ghana Premier League has long grappled with criticisms of poor officiating, a challenge that continues to affect public trust in the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Asaana (also known as Aliha or Liha) is anon-alcoholic, caramelized corn drink made from fermented corn and caramelized sugar Sam George assures probe of 22 pupils hospitalised in Prampram over suspected As...

37 minutes ago

“Next four years under President will be golden age of development — Local Government Minister assures “Next four years under President will be golden age of development" — Local Gove...

51 minutes ago

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million credit facility with Ghana IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million cr...

51 minutes ago

traditional leaders, priestesses clad in red stormed the premises of TMA, singing traditional war songs, pouring libation and breaking eggs to invoke the spirits of their ancestors 'Our gods have told us President Mahama wants to appoint non-indigene as Tema MC...

51 minutes ago

Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson

51 minutes ago

Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson IMF backs Ato Forson’s claims when he said mining including galamsey drove Ghana...

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko GoldBod will ensure Ghanaians benefit from the fruit of their labour — Dr Rashid...

3 hours ago

Dr. Rashid Tanko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications NPP regularized galamsey; some officials were involved — Dr Rashid Tanko

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh Numerous scandals will plague Mahama’s administration in 2026 — Annoh Dompreh

3 hours ago

2024 Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye River guards not new; NDC should introduce something new to fight galamsey — Mir...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line