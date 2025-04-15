Improve the standard of officiating – Annor Walker tells Ghanaian referees

Technical Director of Vision FC, Annor Walker, has urged referees in Ghana to improve their performance to help improve the standard of football in the country.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Great Olympics head trainer expressed concern over how officiating decisions continue to influence match outcomes.

According to him, the inconsistencies and poor judgment by some match officials damage the reputation and the credibility of football in the country.

“Our referees, some of the things they do don’t help the game. If they can change their conduct small, it will help,” Walker said.

“Sometimes you as a coach, you prepare your team and know that this team can’t beat me, but the referees do somethings that turn the result against you. There is nothing you can do," he added.

The Ghana Premier League has long grappled with criticisms of poor officiating, a challenge that continues to affect public trust in the competition.